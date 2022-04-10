Voyager 2021 media awards
Tauranga's LawVu boosts its Series A raise to $37m, expands business with social media giant

5 minutes to read
LawVu co-founders Tim Boyne (left) and Sam Kidd. Photo / File

Chris Keall
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A Bay of Plenty startup that created a whole new category of software - a cloud-based system organising in-house legal teams - has just landed another wheelbarrow load of venture capital.

The Tauranga-based LawVu has

