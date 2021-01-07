Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tan in the City prepares to open another Auckland salon

4 minutes to read

Jessica Binnendyk, founder of Tan in the City. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

A spray tanner to the stars is pinching herself after a "better than expected" 2020, and is planning to open another salon later in the year.

Jessica Binnendyk, founder and director of Auckland spray tanning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.