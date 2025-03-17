However, MinterEllisonRuddWatts lawyer Isaac Stewart said that for it to be a breach of the rules, the parties would need to be deemed associated parties with close personal or business relationships.

Stewart said several shareholders agreeing to exercise their votes in a certain way doesn’t in itself breach the rules.

Personal relationships

He said the definition of an associate was open-ended, and the panel would consider the facts and surrounding circumstances to determine the relationship between the shareholders.

“For me, on the face of it, it doesn’t look like they would be acting in concert.”

Stewart said the panel would examine whether there were ongoing arrangements between NZME’s shareholders, if they had close personal relationships and whether there were control arrangements in the background.

Grenon has said he had the support of almost 50% of NZME’s shareholders to remove the board of the company, whose media properties include the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and BusinessDesk.

NZME’s largest shareholder, Spheria, said it supports Grenon’s board bid.

In a notice to the NZX, NZME said a letter sent by Grenon said his shareholding company, JTG, did not have control of those supporting shareholder’s voting rights and the shareholders reserved the right to change their indicated intention to support him.

Grenon’s proposal

Sources told BusinessDesk Grenon was the driving force behind the proposal and he had sought support from other shareholders. They said this was a normal process.

Stewart said there was a 2005 decision about Calgary Petroleum in which the panel found that shareholders agreeing to vote in a particular way does not make them associates.

Stewart said that even if the panel found they were associates, it would need to determine when that began and whether shares had been purchased subsequently.

Under section 32 of the Takeovers Act 1993, the panel could hold an initial division meeting and may seek information or evidence from the parties involved.

Then, it could decide whether to call a section 32 meeting, for which a notice of meeting would be issued to relevant parties, and it would include what issues it would consider.

The panel can summon parties to attend.

NZME has said it was committed to ensuring shareholders receive complete and accurate information regarding the director nominations and shareholder proposal.

“As previously announced, NZME will provide further details on the nominations in the notice of meeting for the annual shareholders’ meeting, to be sent in due course.”

It said the information would include biographies of the nominees and the directors’ assessment as to whether the nominees would, if appointed, qualify as independent directors for the purposes of the NZX listing rules.

Grenon has been approached for comment.

– BusinessDesk