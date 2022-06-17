Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Take2: Spark, Datacom hire ex-prisoners into tech jobs after training

6 minutes to read
"Many companies have blanket bans on individuals with criminal convictions, no matter what they've done in the past, and that they've served their time in the justice system. We as a society serving everybody a life sentence." Take2 founder Cameron Smith. Photo / Alex Burton

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Take2, a non-profit that retrains prisoners for the tech industry, is expanding with the launch of its new "Apprenticeship Playbook" and Spark, Datacom and NZ Covid Tracer app developer Rush lined up to take on

