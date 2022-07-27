Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sustainable Business: Record year predicted for sustainable bonds

6 minutes to read
Dean Spicer. Photo / Spicer

Dean Spicer. Photo / Spicer

NZ Herald
By Bill Bennett

ANZ Bank's head of sustainable finance Dean Spicer says 2022 looks as if it will be a record year for sustainable bonds in New Zealand and across the Asia-Pacific region.

He says it's likely to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.