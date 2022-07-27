Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sustainable Business: 'It should be on every agenda'

8 minutes to read
Air New Zealand is looking at sustainable aviation fuels to reduce carbon emissions and sourcing aircraft that use low carbon technology. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand is looking at sustainable aviation fuels to reduce carbon emissions and sourcing aircraft that use low carbon technology. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

A newly-established steering committee is taking the climate change fight into the boardrooms and ensuring directors are match-fit to deal with the risks and opportunities.

The World Economic Forum has estimated that by the year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.