Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Surviving the Bears: Why private equity loves a downturn

10 minutes to read
Private equity looks to find opportunities in a market downturn. 123rf

Private equity looks to find opportunities in a market downturn. 123rf

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

The looming economic downturn is unlikely to curtail the rise and rise of private equity.

Last year private equity groups announced a record 14,730 deals globally worth US$1.2 trillion, nearly double the previous high set

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.