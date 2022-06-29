Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Surviving the Bears: Who'd want to be a Finance Minister now?

6 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Marty Melville

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Marty Melville

NZ Herald
By Cameron Bagrie

Who would want to be the Minister of Finance over the coming years?

The era of sugar candy economics, while appropriate during Covid times, needs to come to an end.

A reset is now underway.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.