Surviving the Bears: Keep your eyes on the prize, not on your investment balance

7 minutes to read
Since Covid and that early market pullback, the fund has had its fastest-ever period of growth. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Stephen Gilmore

A recent NZ Herald headline, "Government learns not to check KiwiSaver after Super Fund down $2.2 billion on forecasts", captures the reality of recent events on global markets very well.

Many of us have opened

