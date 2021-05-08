Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Supreme Court dismisses bid for final appeal in Feltex Carpets shareholders' claim

4 minutes to read
Feltex Carpets listed on the NZX in 2004 but just 18 months later collapsed into receivership. Photo / File

Feltex Carpets listed on the NZX in 2004 but just 18 months later collapsed into receivership. Photo / File

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

The Supreme Court has ended a more than decade-long legal battle for shareholders seeking compensation from the directors of a collapsed carpet company.

The top court dismissed a final application for leave to appeal last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.