Business

Supermarket powerhouse Aldi has 'no current plans' to enter NZ, though execs did have a chat with David Clark

7 minutes to read
Germany-based Aldi has a large presence in Europe, the US and Australia. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

The Government canvassed two international grocery giants as part of its supermarket shake-up, and sought their views on what regulatory change would ease their expansion into New Zealand.

In April, Minister for Commerce and Consumer

