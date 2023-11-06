Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Summerset Group fined $37,000 after widow complained of husband’s dementia care

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Inside a Summerset Richmond village unit. Photo / David Chadwick

Inside a Summerset Richmond village unit. Photo / David Chadwick

New Zealand’s second-largest listed retirement company was ordered to pay $37,000 after a complaint from a woman about the care of her late husband, who suffered dementia.

Summerset Group, with a $2.3 billion NZX market

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business