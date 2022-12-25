David Downs, CEO of NZ Story. Photo / Dean Purcell

David Downs is the Chief Executive of New Zealand Story, the government agency responsible for amplifying storytelling to expand New Zealand’s reputation and brand value internationally. New Zealand Story works with exporters, developing toolkits to enhance their communication of compelling brand stories that emphasise their New Zealandness.

How would you describe 2022 for your organisation?

It was a major step change year for us and the thousands of Kiwi brands we help to market New Zealand offshore. The first half of 2022 was focused on helping exporters prepare for the border reopening. There was strength in a collective ‘New Zealand is open to the world’ message.

July saw our borders fully reopen, and I’m chuffed to see Kiwi businesses getting back out there in person – with many joining government trade missions in Australia, Asia, North America, and Europe. Another highlight was the Brand Finance rankings, which saw New Zealand’s nation brand value increase 13 per cent from 2021 to US$248b, with our brand strength ranked 13th in the world.

We also had some encouraging feedback this year in response to global perceptions research we commissioned – New Zealand’s embrace of Māori culture is strongly admired, as was our decisive pandemic response.

How is your organisation planning to tackle 2023?

Our goal is to ensure New Zealand is in the sights of investors, consumers, tourists, students, migrants, and diplomatic partners. We’re guided by the research we commission to help Kiwi businesses craft messaging that promotes our country’s unique national narrative.

2023 is an opportunity for our country to continue making its mark on the world, modeling global citizenship grounded in Kiwi values. 2023 will also see the launch of more sector story campaigns, like See Tomorrow First, an international marketing campaign to tell the story of New Zealand’s tech credentials.

We’ll continue workshops with our FernMark licensees, using our toolkits to connect with offshore customers by championing country of origin. We’re also helping with international talent attraction and recruitment campaigns targeting infrastructure, construction and technology workers – among others. Watch this space!

What will be the major challenges and/or opportunities for your industry?

What came through strongly in our research is that the world is moving on from Covid as a singular focus, and is now also concerned with immediate geopolitical issues like inflation, war, and climate change.

We foresee a strong opportunity to leverage and grow international preference for brand New Zealand. This means putting our strengths firmly in the global spotlight, so we are seen as sought-after contributors bringing new thinking to global social issues.

What are your predictions for 2023?

I remain optimistic about the power and value of New Zealand’s brand. We will be dedicating our efforts leveraging it in smart, creative ways to assist in countering any economic downturn that Kiwi businesses might face in the next 12 months.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be HUGE for our country. Also, the 40th anniversary of the Australia-New Zealand Closer Economic Relationship trade agreement will be a special time for our two countries, and an opportunity to reaffirm a hugely important relationship.

What was the most interesting story of 2022?

That New Zealand brand is worth more than McDonalds – US$248b vs $196b – according to the annual Nation Brands report.

Some could argue that ‘punching above our weight’ is a cliché New Zealanders often wheel out – but to see a robust assessment of what the New Zealand brand is worth in dollar terms was fascinating.

What’s the worst mistake you’ve made in business?

Realising too late how important certain talent was to a business. It’s a reminder to seek out unsung heroes and appreciate them. On the flipside, hiring decisions and ongoing performance monitoring are so important, and will become remain crucial while the tight labour market persists.

What would you rate as your greatest success in business?

During the first Covid lockdown, some small businesses were really struggling and needed cashflow. I co-founded SOS Business, a website where people could prepurchase a coffee or meal from their favourite café, to be redeemed when doors reopened.

We were able to funnel over $4m of funds from generous supporters in the community to small businesses who desperately needed it to get through – a fantastic example of how New Zealand is a place where care for people is a core part of who we are.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

I’ll be in Wānaka with the family, getting out into nature!