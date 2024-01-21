BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins stresses the importance of not letting work become one's life. Photo / supplied

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins on getting through this tough economic environment, why he’s watching developments in AI, and the importance of work-life balance.

What are your hopes for the Government?

Our hopes for the Government are tied to our hopes for New Zealand – to continue to build an economy and an environment where New Zealanders and New Zealand can thrive, both domestically and internationally.

How would you describe 2023 for your business?

[Last year] saw New Zealanders face into a variety of challenges, from severe weather events to rising cost-of-living pressures and difficult economic conditions. For us it was simply about being there for our customers when they needed us most. I’m incredibly proud of the way our teams stood by our customers and provided support.

Whether that was committing more than $50 million in interest relief and nearly $900,000 in cash and community grants for weather-affected customers, to continuing to make capital available for customers to grow their businesses or to buy their first or next home. Each of our customers’ needs are different and our focus every day is to serve our customers brilliantly.

What was the most interesting news story of 2023?

The series of news stories around the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), and particularly the potential for artificial general intelligence has been fascinating, especially as we’ve seen a significant pivot from business as they get behind the technology and adopt it into their operations.

Recent events with OpenAI also opened up an interesting debate around how AI systems are being developed against concerns around ethics and safety.

What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?

For a while there the biggest mistake I made was not maintaining balance between work, whānau and friends. It’s not healthy and it wasn’t sustainable.

Early on in my career, work became my life. I lost connection with friends and family. I also didn’t do a good job of keeping in contact with my mum and dad.

It impacted my health - I was eating badly and I put on weight. From a business perspective, while you might be doing a good job, you’re nowhere near as effective as when you’re looking after yourself.

I now make it a priority to maintain a good balance. I am strict about not working on weekends and getting home on time after work to spend time with my family.

What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?

While we’re optimistic about New Zealand’s future, we know the year ahead is going to be challenging as economic growth is forecast to stay low and slow for longer.

New Zealanders have shown their resilience, but that resilience will be tested for longer than many were anticipating. Just like we did in 2023, BNZ will continue to support our customers as they navigate their way through these ongoing challenges.

What opportunities do you see in 2024?

Given that we know what we’re facing into in 2024, our focus is on the things that are going to deliver the best outcomes for customers so they can navigate the challenges ahead and can be in the best position to transition back to growth when the economy picks up again.

What are your predictions for 2024?

We’ve seen a massive acceleration in technology enabled by the growth in computing power, advances in AI, and the rapid development of technology coming out of companies like Space X, such as Starlink, or their rocket technology which has seen the cost of getting things like satellites into space decreasing rapidly.

I think we’ll continue to see that in 2024 as the speed of technology development really shifts the world in ways that a few years ago we perhaps wouldn’t have predicted.

What would you rate as your greatest success?

Developing people. Being in a position to see talent in someone, then being able to help develop that talent and push people who might have either lacked confidence, didn’t see that talent in themselves, or who didn’t think they had the time due to family commitments.

To be able to back them, help them, then see them go on to do amazing things – it’s incredibly rewarding.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

We’re going on a short trip to the Gold Coast with some friends to take the kids to the theme parks. Then my wife and I are going to need a holiday from the holiday, so we’ll be staying around home in Tāmaki Makaurau and hopefully enjoying some great weather at our local beaches.

What would you recommend as a good book to read, or podcast to listen to, over summer?

I’m currently working my way through Lee Child’s entire Jack Reacher series. I went on Trade Me and bought every book. They’re sitting in a stack at home and I’m about halfway through. I love it – it’s a bit of escapism.

Everyone keeps telling me the Reacher movies and TV series are awesome, but I’m committed to reading the entire series before I watch anything.