Business

Summer Questions: Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett predicts SME failures early in 2022

4 minutes to read
Michael Barnett chief executive of Auckland Business Chamber. Photo / Supplied

Rahul Bhattarai
By
Rahul Bhattarai

Multimedia business journalist - NZ Herald

Michael Barnett is chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber.

How would you describe 2021?

The Auckland Business Chamber is a service and support agency for business. For a relatively small amount of time, we

