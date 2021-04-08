Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sugar-rush retail spend coming to an end - KiwiBank

3 minutes to read
Spending pause? Economists seeing pullback in post-lockdown splurge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Spending pause? Economists seeing pullback in post-lockdown splurge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

"The post-lockdown sugar-rush has finally come to an end," says KiwiBank economist Mary Jo Vergara.

"The splurge in spending over the second half of last year lasted much longer than expected. But now we have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.