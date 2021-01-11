Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stockbroking firm Pegasus Markets fined $200,000 for 'blatant' financial register breaches

4 minutes to read

A judge says Pegasus Markets' offending risked undermining NZ's financial markets regime and reputation. Photo / Greg Bowker

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A stockbroking and trading firm has been fined $200,000 for what a judge described as "deliberate and blatant" lies involving New Zealand's Financial Service Providers Register.

In what is just one of a handful such

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.