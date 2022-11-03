Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Too cheap? Will Pushpay deal get over the line?

Tamsyn Parker
By
8 mins to read
Pushpay has become the subject of a $1.5 billion takeover bid. Photo / NZ Herald

Pushpay has become the subject of a $1.5 billion takeover bid. Photo / NZ Herald


Pushpay’s $1.53 billion takeover deal could be one of the longest in the making - if it actually gets over the line.

Initial expressions of interest were signalled by the company back in April,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business