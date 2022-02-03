Voyager 2021 media awards
Stock Takes: The ones to watch this reporting season

8 minutes to read
How fast will Chorus lift its dividend? Photo / Sarah Ivey

Tamsyn Parker
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

The New Zealand sharemarket has had a torrid start to the year, falling 9 per cent in January, although the past few days have seen a bounce-back.

Adrian Allbon, director, equity research at Jarden, says

