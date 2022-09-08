Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: The IPO class of '21 - how did they get on?

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Vulcan Steel's share price has been strong since listing. Photo / Supplied

Vulcan Steel's share price has been strong since listing. Photo / Supplied

A handful of new equity listings were added to the NZX in 2021.

NZ Automotive Investments listed in February, along with Third Age Health.

My Food Bag appeared in March, DGL Group in May and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.