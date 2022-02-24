Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Reporting season - so far, so good, and the verdict on a2 Milk

5 minutes to read
Fletcher Building's first-half result has been a stand-out. Photo / File

Fletcher Building's first-half result has been a stand-out. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Midway through the reporting season, company results have generally been favourable, although many have highlighted the challenges that lie ahead in the form of inflation, labour shortages, supply chain issues and Omicron.

Some of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.