Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: How to wipe $10 million off the value of a company in just a week

8 minutes to read
NZ Automotive Investments owns the nationwide chain 2 Cheap Cars. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Automotive Investments owns the nationwide chain 2 Cheap Cars. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

OPINION:

Smaller investors appear to have been caught in the middle of a spat this week between two major shareholders at NZ Automotive Investments.

The company, which owns the nationwide car dealership 2Cheap Cars, has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.