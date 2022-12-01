Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Stock Takes: Have markets turned a corner?

Tamsyn Parker
By
8 mins to read
Positive returns in recent months could be a sign that things are on the up for Kiwi investors. Photo / NZME

Positive returns in recent months could be a sign that things are on the up for Kiwi investors. Photo / NZME

With less than a month to go New Zealand’s sharemarket is likely to still end the year in negative territory for 2022 but positive returns in recent months could be a sign that things are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business