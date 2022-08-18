Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Fund manager performance fees take a hit, more woes for NZ Automotive

7 minutes to read
Fisher Funds had a bumper year for performance fees in the year to June 30, 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Fisher Funds had a bumper year for performance fees in the year to June 30, 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Falling sharemarkets have taken a heavy toll on fund managers' performance fees, but higher management fees have helped to boost dividends at some of this country's biggest managers.

Fisher Funds - which this week announced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.