Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: D-Day looms for Z Energy, Air NZ 'defies Newton'

6 minutes to read
Z Energy has attracted the interest of Gull's owner, ASX-listed Ampol. Photo / NZME

Z Energy has attracted the interest of Gull's owner, ASX-listed Ampol. Photo / NZME

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Z Energy shareholders will soon find out whether Ampol is prepared to up the ante for the fuel supplier.

In August, Z Energy received a non-binding indicative offer from the Aussie retail fuels company at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.