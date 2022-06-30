Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: After the sell-off, what next? First half winners and losers

6 minutes to read
Spark has been a top performer on the sharemarket over the first half. Photo / File

Spark has been a top performer on the sharemarket over the first half. Photo / File

NZ Herald

After a sharp sharemarket sell-off, investors have returned to their favourite pastime - anticipating what the US Federal Reserve will do next.

By this morning Fed watchers will be given more fodder, in the form

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.