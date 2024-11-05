Stock markets climb, US dollar dips as America votes

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said markets have priced in a victory by Donald Trump and thus a win by Kamala Harris would be a surprise that causes short-term volatility.

“A win for Harris could lead to a short term sell-off in the dollar, gold and potentially in US stocks,” she said in a note to clients.

People sign up to vote at a polling place in Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo / Alex Wroblewski, AFP

“This could also boost global equities, as Harris is seen to be less tempted to slap tariffs on imports. Chinese stocks could rally sharply, along with key European and UK firms.”

A win for Republican Donald Trump is expected to restoke inflation and send Treasury yields higher owing to his pledges to slash taxes and impose tariffs on imports, which could push up the dollar.

Analysts see less upheaval from a win by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“A pro-tariff Trump presidency could see the dollar strengthen amid concerns higher inflation will prompt the Fed to keep interest rates higher,” predicted Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“There is likely to be a period of volatility particularly if the result is contested, but investors should keep their eyes on long-term horizons as historically financial markets have risen over the course of both Democratic and Republican presidencies,” he added.

Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at City Index and Forex.com, said “traders are not committing to any particular direction across financial markets, and you can’t really blame them.”

Given that the race appears to be a toss-up “this makes it extremely difficult to make a strong case for the direction of the dollar or stocks this week,” he added.

Investors are also awaiting another US Federal Reserve rate cut on Thursday as inflation cools.

Asia up

Hong Kong and Shanghai each closed up by more than 2% on Tuesday after data showed China’s services sector expanded last month at its fastest pace since July.

The news came as traders await the end of a Chinese government meeting this week to hammer out an economic stimulus.

Officials are expected to give the go-ahead to about NZ$234 billion in extra budget spending, mostly for indebted local governments, and a similar one-off payment for banks.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, meanwhile, said he was “fully confident” that China’s economy would hit its growth targets this year and indicated that there was room to do more.

Oil prices rose, but less sharply, having surged almost 3% on Monday on worries about the Middle East crisis and as top producers agreed to extend output cuts through to the end of December.

On the corporate front, Boeing shares fell slightly even though striking workers approved a contract proposal late Monday, ending more than seven weeks of stoppages that underscored discontent in the workforce of the beleaguered US aviation giant.

Key figures around 16.40 GMT (03.40 NZT):

New York - Dow: UP 0.7% at 42,104.25 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.9% at 5,766.42

New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.2% at 18,395.64

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1% at 8,172.39 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5% at 7,407.15 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6% at 19,256.27 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1% at 38,474.90 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1% at 21,006.97 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.3% at 3,386.99 (close)

Euro/US dollar: UP at $1.0915 from $1.0878 on Monday

Pound/US dollar: UP at $1.3007 from $1.2954

US Dollar/yen: DOWN at 152.01 yen from 152.17 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.93 from 83.94 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.3% at $76.06 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4% at $72.50 per barrel

