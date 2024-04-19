Voyager 2023 media awards
Steven Joyce: In education, children need to know they have the power to succeed

Steven Joyce
By
6 mins to read
Schools have a tough task of instilling values in young people in a digital age and innovation in education is needed to keep children engaged, Steven Joyce writes. Photo / Getty

OPINION

The break between term one and term two in the education system is a time of optimism for those of us with children in their school years. We have successfully completed one 11-week block,

