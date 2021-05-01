Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Steven Joyce: Health reforms - what's in it for patients?

6 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little says health professionals are heroes during the health reform presentation. Video / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little says health professionals are heroes during the health reform presentation. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Steven Joyce

OPINION

There has been a remarkably muted level of public critique so far of the Government's health reforms, where it intends to merge the 20 District Health Boards into one big health monopoly.

It's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.