Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Stealth firing or ethical dismissal? Why employers terminate staff for minor offences

Financial Times
6 mins to read
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., which sacked about two dozen staff for allegedly abusing meal credit vouchers. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., which sacked about two dozen staff for allegedly abusing meal credit vouchers. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy recently told employees a new plan requiring them to be in the office five days a week did not amount to a “backdoor lay-off”.

Yet his reported comments at a company-wide meeting last week did not rebut a previous suggestion from a senior manager

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business