Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Startup investment: PwC sees 'deep tech' impact

4 minutes to read

Image / 123rf

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

A new survey of local startup investment trends by PwC finds a slight dip in the first half of this year, with funding to early-stage companies slipping by 0.5 per cent to $33.56m.

That compares

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.