Updated

Startup featuring ex-Xero head of engineering raises $2.2m

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Cotiss co-founders Matt O’Halloran, Matt Whiting and Harry Wilde. Photo / File

An Auckland software startup that includes a former Xero head of engineering has raised $2.2 million in a pre-seed round.

Cotiss was founded by Matt O’Halloran, Matt Whiting, and Harry Wilde, who pooled their savings

