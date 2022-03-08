Spotify users are experiencing a widespread outage worldwide, with many saying the streaming platform has logged them out and asked them to reset the password.
Users are reporting issues on the app as well as on the music and podcast-provider's website.
"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" the Spotify Status account posted on Twitter.
At the same time, Discord also appears to be experiencing issues, with many users reporting problems with delivering messages on the instant messaging platform.