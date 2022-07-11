Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Spark sells cell towers for $900m to Canadian outfit, analysts rub hands at possible capital return

3 minutes to read
Photo / File

Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Spark has sold 70 percent of its cell tower network to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board in a $900 million cash deal.

Analysts expect the deal to finally lead to a bump in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.