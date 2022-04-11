Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Spark kicks off partial cell tower network sale: How much could it raise?

4 minutes to read
One of Spark's cellphone towers on Te Mata Road, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Spark's cellphone towers on Te Mata Road, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Spark has kicked off a process that could see the partial sale of its cell site network via a third party investing in its new Spark TowerCo subsidiary (formed on February 10 and at this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.