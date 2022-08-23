Photo / Cole Slawson

Analysts were looking for a capital return following Spark's sale of 70 per cent of its celltower network for $900 million.

And that's what the telco delivered this morning, announcing a $350m return to shareholders via an onmarket buyback.

The firm also said while its full-year dividend would be 25 cents per share (for the sixth year in a row, in line with guidance), the profit payout would increase to 27 cents per share, 1cps ahead of what analysts were picking.

Ebitda was $1.15b, at the top end of Spark's forecast, as per its mid-year update.

Net profit increased 7.6 per cent to $410m, with Spark crediting gains in mobile plus a large health contract.

Total evenue increased 3.5 per cent to $3.72 billion.

While mobile revenue was up 5.5 per cent to $899m, broadband revenue fell 4.6 per cent to $639m, although Spark said the drop was partially offset by the fact that higher-margin fixed-wireless connections (which cut wholesaler Chorus out of the loop) increased by 16,000 and now form 28 per cent of tis total broadband base of 704,000 - and are on track to account for 30 per cent of its broadband customers in FY2023.

Cloud, security and service management revenue was near flat, up 0.7 per cent to $446m, although Spark Health appeared to be a bright point, with its (undisclosed) revenue increasing 46 per cent.

Spark guided to $1.19b to $1.23b operating earnings for FY2021 and said capex would would be flat at $410m.

The telco also revealed its new capital management policy, with its dividend policy calling for the pay-out ratio of around 80 per cent to 100per cent of free cash flow.

Full-year FY2022 free cashflow dropped by a third to $296m, but the telco guided to free cashflow between $460m and $500m for FY2023.

Dividends from the Southern Cross Cable remain suspended (a measure introduced to as Spark chipped in for the new Southern Cross Next cable due to go live next year). Spark says it expects the profit payout to resume in FY2024.

Spark chief executive Jolie Holdson (left) and chair Justine Smyth. Photo / File

On Spark Sport, the company said its "Focus remains on accelerating strategic partnership opportunities to drive improved returns."

The celltower sale - which saw 70 per cent of Spark's passive network assets go to a Canadian pension fund, with Spark retaining a 30 per cent stake "TowerCo" - is subject to Overseas Investment Office approval and expected to wrap up in the first have of FY2023.

Spark shares closed Tuesday at $5.30. The stock is up 9.4 per cent for the year.