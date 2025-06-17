"South Island regions are benefiting from strong commodity tailwinds and resilient export demand, especially across dairy, meat, forestry and horticulture," says ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley. Photo / Mark Mitchell
South Island regions have powered into the lead in ASB’s Q1 Regional Economic Scoreboard.
“We’re seeing the impact of that performance filter through to local economies, particularly in regions like the West Coast, which has posted its best result in four years, and Canterbury, where rural strength is boosting confidence across the board,” Tuffley said.
The West Coast “made a remarkable leap” in the scoreboard, rising from its sixth-place spot in last year’s fourth quarter.
Tuffley said this was due to the region’s “robust construction activity and a rebound in retail sales”.
Marlborough, too, saw a significant rise through the ranks, going from 10th last year to fourth this year over the same period.
Otago, however, slipped from its top spot in the fourth quarter last year - which it also held in the third quarter - to third place. Tuffley noted this was despite Queenstown’s ongoing strength in tourism.
“Meanwhile, places like Wellington continue to face a range of challenges including employment, construction and consumer confidence,” Tuffley said.
Wellington’s position as second-to-last makes for an unchanged position over the past three quarters. Auckland’s position was a small nudge above where it was last quarter.