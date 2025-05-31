Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Town v Country, big cities left behind in economic recovery - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

OCR cut again, what comes next? Video / Herald NOW
Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank considered not moving the Official Cash Rate, despite a grim growth outlook.
  • High commodity prices support economic activity, but the construction and services sectors remain recessionary.
  • The economy is starting to run at two speeds, with agriculture booming and urban areas still struggling.

The Reserve Bank didn’t even discuss a 50 basis point rate cut last week.

It cut the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, but considered not moving it at all.

If you were looking at that call from a business in downtown Auckland, it probably seemed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business