He said Air NZ - which has also trimmed its domestic operation - had the Government as its majority shareholder to support the business, unlike Sounds Air and other regional aviation players.

“Sounds Air has twice been encouraged to apply for funding packages designed to support regional development and advised by Government officials of our strong fit with the funding criteria, for the then Provincial Growth Fund and more recently the Government’s ‘Regional Infrastructure Fund.

‘’We have twice had these proposals overturned.”

Regional development minister Shane Jones has been approached for comment.

Crawford said Sounds Air’s shareholders can no longer personally fund all its regional aviation routes, hence the cancellation of the Westport service.

”There is ample evidence around the world where Government’s support regional aviation as an essential public service and we will continue to advocate for the kind of partnerships that are required to support regional development and the way of life that regional NZ deserves.”

Sounds Air started the route when Air NZ withdrew in 2016.

Buller District Council Mayor Jamie Cleine said Originair will start its services on January 3.

Originair will operate an 18-seater British Aerospace Jetstream aircraft. Originair also operates services from Nelson to Palmerston North, Hamilton, and Wellington.

Tania Armstrong, Originair’s customer service manager, said the airline will offer services to and from Westport six days a week, providing more than 11,200 seats annually.

“Morning flights will connect Westport with Wellington from Monday to Thursday, while afternoon services on Fridays and Sundays will cater to leisure travellers, aiming to grow the weekend market between both destinations. These weekend flights alone will offer over 3700 seats per year.”

The airline’s CEO, Robert Inglis, was pleased to be adding Westport to their regional network.

“We are looking forward to helping grow both business and leisure travel to the Coast. The initial flight schedule reflects current passenger demand, but we are prepared to increase services, including connections to Nelson, as the region’s needs evolve.”

Cleine said he recognised the challenging market conditions that have impacted the route.

Tourism in Buller is experiencing steady growth, with visitors staying 330,800 nights in the year to June 2024, an increase of 8000 guest nights from the previous year.

Total tourism expenditure in the district rose by 14.6%, reaching $94 million—up $12 million—exceeding the national growth rate of 1.8%, according to economic consultancy Infometrics.

