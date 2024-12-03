SolarZero collapse: Liquidators’ first report reveals more than $40 million owed

Trade creditors with security are owed $3.1m.

There are 598 unsecured creditors who are owed just over $34.9m. This includes $4.1m owing to trade creditors and $24.4m in intercompany payables.

“At this stage, it is unknown if there will be any funds available to make payment to unsecured creditors,” the report said.

The liquidator’s report also confirmed BlackRock had bought SolarZero for $110m from its Kiwi founders in a mid-2022 deal.

The price has not been previously disclosed, but the deal required Overseas Investment Office approval, implying it was above the OIO’s $100m assessment threshold.

Since the acquisition, BlackRock has injected a further $147.8m into the business, the report said.

Last week the company said its customers – of which is estimated to be 15,500 – would not be affected by the liquidation.

The liquidator’s report said SolarZero’s cash generating assets, and associated obligations, including most of its contracts with its customers, were legally transferred into special purpose trusts controlled by Public Trust.

“This means that the majority of the Group’s SolarZero customers are not creditors of any of the companies.”

The Public Trust has been quoted as saying “The trusts continue to operate as a going concern and are focused on ensuring services continue for customers”.

The liquidators said since their appointment they have received expressions of interest from parties seeking to buy all or part of the SolarZero business.

“We are keeping an interested parties register and we are working to develop options for a possible sale with all other stakeholders,” they said.

Ex-staff protested outside BlackRock's Auckland office last Friday. The group claimed the US private equity giant - which bought SolarZero in mid-2022 - owed them close to $4m in notice-period and holiday pay. Photo / Dean Purcell

On Friday about a dozen former staff protested outside BlackRock’s Auckland office, claiming they were owed $1.4m in holiday pay and $1.6m for one-month notice pay.

“We also have about $300,000 outstanding with our contractors. And then our subcontractors - our field service providers around the country - are owed in total around $600,000,” one of the protest organisers told the Herald.

Such sums were “chump change” for BlackRock, he said.

Master Electricians chief executive Alexandra Vranyac-Wheeler said 14 former installers for SolarZero were Master Electricians have come forward. The amount owed to the industry group’s members was at least $118,000. Electricians outside the group had also approached it. They were owed at least $70,000 each. The amount was growing daily, Vranyac-Wheeler said this morning.

NZ Green Investment Finance - a “green investment bank” created by the previous Government to fund environmentally-friendly businesses - made a $145m debt facility available to SolarZero, as well as facilitating $220m in credit lines from international private lenders First Sentier Investors, Natixis Investment Managers and Societe Generale.

“At the time of SolarZero’s liquidation, approximately $115m of NZGIF’s commitment was drawn down against installations,” NZGIF said on Friday.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who is due to meet with NZGIF executives later this week, said she was urgently seeking more information.

BlackRock said in a statement to the Herald last week: “BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business, on behalf of the fund, held extensive discussions with various stakeholders over a period of time to explore and work through several options to reach an outcome that would meet the needs of various parties, which regrettably could not be brought to fruition.

“The team is deeply disappointed with this outcome and has worked with the SolarZero board to appoint a liquidator to ensure an orderly transition of the business in the interests of stakeholders, including SolarZero’s customers, employees, creditors, and others.”

SolarZero offered no-money-up-front solar panel installations, instead charging a monthly subscription over a 25-year contract.

