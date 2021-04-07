Website of the Year

Business

Social enterprise: why entrepreneurship isn't always about making money

7 minutes to read
A fundraising project started by Kerikeri young entrepreneur Anika Beren resulted in a $16,000 donation to the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue charity. Photo/Peter de Graaf.

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

In the final part of our series Jane Phare finds out why social enterprise is important and looks at some of the community projects young entrepreneurs have got in behind.

During the country's first lockdown,

