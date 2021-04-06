Website of the Year

Junior-preneurs: Mentors helped young jeweller sell globally

Twilight Edwards began making jewellery when she was in primary school. Now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears her earrings. Photo / Supplied

Jane Phare
Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

strong>In part four of the Herald's teen-preneurs series, Jane Phare meets young entrepreneurs who have benefited from mentoring and school programmes like the Young Enterprise Scheme.

Twilight Edwards started making jewellery when she was 8.

