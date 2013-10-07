Stock food maker who wastes nothing up for prize

Fuelling dairy cows on high-end rations created from food waste has put Auckland's EcoStock in the running for a million-dollar business prize.
EcoStock is one of five finalists in the University of Auckland Business School Entrepreneurs' Challenge who will find out if their pitch for growth funding has hit the mark in the Dragon's Den-style competition on Thursday.
EcoStock takes around 150 tonnes a day of food waste normally destined for the landfill and turns it into nutritionally balanced stock food to be fed alongside maize, silage, molasses and other supplementary feed.
Chief executive Andrew Fisher says it's the "unsexiest" business in New Zealand.
In the six years since he bought the business Fisher has increased the staff from two to 36, runs 13 trucks and picks up anything from vegetables to chocolate bars from 70 food companies.