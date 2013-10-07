Stock food maker who wastes nothing up for prize

Even the most efficient food producer will have up to a 5 per cent food waste rate, said Fisher. This included incorrect recipes, machinery malfunctions, damaged packaging or expired stock.

Food waste is then processed under the watchful eye of the Ministry for Primary Industries and two nutritionists into stock food for a select group of farmers.

Any spoiled products are composted.

"You look at a pallet of boxed products; traditionally that would have gone to landfill and may have cost the client $200 to take that pallet.

"We'll take that pallet, we'll probably buy it off them and the cardboard will be recycled, the plastic will be recycled, the wooden pallet will be recycled, the food inside it is recovered.

"You're probably looking at maybe 1 per cent goes to landfill, but then that is a big change in the whole dynamics."

Fisher said the Entrepreneurs' Challenge could help boost business growth on several fronts. Funding would be directed towards a flagship site for the company in Auckland that could be replicated around New Zealand and Australia.

He has offered up part of the site as a research facility for the University of Auckland to help speed up the commercialisation of science-and-engineering-based technology around food production, packaging and recycling.

"If we can bring some technologies through us, front the university to some of our food manufacturers, you're going to see a huge growth in some of our high value, value-added food exporting that New Zealand is all about."

Fisher is also keen to connect with New Zealand's business big hitters to get a behind-the-scenes look at how successful large enterprises function.