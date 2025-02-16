Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Turning up the heat with Apostle Hot Sauce

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read

Apostle Hot Sauce utilises unique Kiwi ingredients as part of their blends, including combinations such as Kiwifruit and Kawakawa Verde. Photo / Alexanders Art Agency

Apostle Hot Sauce utilises unique Kiwi ingredients as part of their blends, including combinations such as Kiwifruit and Kawakawa Verde. Photo / Alexanders Art Agency

Mathew Watkins, co-founder of Apostle Hot Sauce, talks to Tom Raynel about how they utilise Kiwi ingredients and the growing bespoke hot sauce market.

What is Apostle Hot Sauce?

We make really delicious, interesting flavoured condiments. We have a big focus on the design of flavours, textures and colours from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business