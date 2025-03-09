Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Recycling wool waste one pellet at a time

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read

Cozy Crops co-founders Kieran and Jess White started the business after looking at how they could utilise the wool waste from their sheep farm.

Cozy Crops co-founders Kieran and Jess White started the business after looking at how they could utilise the wool waste from their sheep farm.

Jess White, co-founder of Cozy Crops, talks to Tom Raynel about her transition from sheep milk to wool waste, and how wool can be used throughout your garden.

Do you have a small business story? Send your pitches to tom.raynel@nzme.co.nz.

What is Cozy Crops?

Cozy Crops is New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business