Should the NZ Government re-introduce trade subsidies for local exporters?

Australia correspondent The New South Wales Government may breach the closer trade relations agreement with New Zealand in a bid to save jobs.



In defiance of international treaties, Treasurer Eric Roozendaal has announced moves that will provide local companies with a 20 per cent advantage over the bids of foreign rivals.



But under the 1997 transtasman government procurement agreement, New Zealand goods and suppliers must be treated as equals of local companies.



