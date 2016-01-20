A shipment of NZ Miracle Water was sent back because the levels of nitrite were higher than the Chinese standard.

Hawke's Bay's drinking water is not good enough for China, with a shipment of NZ Miracle Water sent back to New Zealand.

Company spokesperson Louise Harvey said because the water was classed as artesian, as opposed to mineral water, it had strict purity requirements.

"To class water as spring or artesian for the New Zealand market the maximum level of the naturally occurring nitrite is 0.2mg/L, while the Chinese maximum level is 0.005mg/L," she said.

"Unfortunately the levels of nitrite were higher than the Chinese standard hence the product was returned."

She said no government agency was involved in the decision to return the shipment.