The company’s drink ingredients included blackcurrants, pine bark and L-theanine, a caffeine-free amino acid found in green tea.
Existing Ārepa investors include former Zespri chief executive Lain Jager and Eftpos NZ founder Mark Thomson.
Ārepa co-founder Angus Brown said the new funds would help accelerate global expansion and advance the company’s clinical studies.
Funds from the pre-Series A round will also help support a new Dementia Centre for Research Collaboration-backed study at the University of Wollongong, New South Wales.
The study was investigating the difference in the effect of using Ārepa’s powder as opposed to a “purple food diet” in people with mild cognitive impairment.
“Scientists at the University of Wollongong found that our blackcurrant neuroberries have the highest levels of anthocyanins out of all purple foods in New Zealand and Australia and so they believe they may help delay neurological decline,” Brown said.
According to Healthline, anthocyanins are flavonoid antioxidants found in red, purple and blue fruits and vegetables.
“Ārepa’s strategy is based on premium New Zealand ingredients, major investment in science and IP with a strong emphasis on building a community of consumers through its brand and marketing,” Brown added.
He said society was demanding more from the human brain than ever before, and only a few available products could support this demand.
“Through our human clinical research, we’re showing that with the right brain food diet including Ārepa, it’s possible to support stress and anxiety and positively impact brain health. I’d call this a breakthrough,” Brown said.
In 2021 the drinks company bought an estimated 400 tonnes of New Zealand blackcurrants, about 20 per cent of the country’s total production.
The business said its drinks were already stocked at major NZ supermarkets and petrol stations.