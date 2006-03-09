It's such a honey of a buzz

Take up beekeeping and never be bored again - that is what Paul and Sheryl Steens did, building up their business from two to three hives to more than 6000.



It started 23 years ago when Paul Steens gave up his day job as a butcher and culminated in last year's purchase of a 2000-hive Wairarapa operation that will allow Steens Honey to produce between 200 and 250 tonnes of honey each year.



Their main business is supplying active manuka honey to Comvita, Honey New Zealand and other international outlets (active honey has antibacterial properties).



"We went into the active manuka collection about 11 or 12 years ago.



"There was a lot of excitement because it's such a wonderful antibacterial honey, but there was no way for it to get into the market ... there were no clinical trials.



"So it was all word-of-mouth. Scientists are still trying to discover the precise activity that makes the honey so lethal to bacteria," Steens said.



The Steens got a Technology New Zealand grant to help with the research.



"We're looking into where the antibacterial activity starts and what we could do to enhance the activity. Also as part of that study, we'll be asking what the activity is."



The firm has a tracking system to monitor all production levels and trace where the honey comes from.



"The problem with beekeeping has been that it's like a cottage industry.



"There was never millions spent on science and technology as there was in the dairy and kiwifruit industries.



"Because traditionally beekeeping hasn't been a high returner there's never been the impetus to put the money back in."



Instead of the time-honoured couple of litres of honey for permission to put hives on farms, Steens Honey pays landowners for putting their hives in manuka.



"We're looking at getting manuka plantations started so, in dollar terms, we pay quite a bit. Landowners get a percentage based on the antibacterial activity of the honey and the volume. It's more profitable and sustainable than pine trees and gives people a vested interest."



