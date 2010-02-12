<i>Green Business: </i>Samoa's organic bananas making NZ inroads

Samoa's organic banana exports are set to get a boost from a new partnership between a New Zealand food company and a Samoan women's group.
Chris Morrison, co-owner of All Good Organics, is releasing New Zealand's first fair trade bananas next week in Auckland. He visited Samoan group Women in Business Development Incorporated (WIBDI) in late 2009 to meet farmers as part of a scheme to develop more sustainable trade with the country.
Morrison, the original owner of Phoenix Organics, is now trialling importing 'misiluki' bananas from Samoa.
"Kiwis just seem to love bananas and it's the best way for us to start. I've always thought it would be great to have bananas from our neighbours in the Pacific," he says.
It hasn't all been plain sailing though, since the organic status of the bananas means they cannot be fumigated when they arrive in New Zealand. The Samoan cleaning system was not robust enough, says Morrison, which lead to three shipments being stopped by authorities due to bio-security fears.